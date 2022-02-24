After falling short of the state title game against Richardson in a deep playoff last season, the Byron Nelson Bobcat basketball team has been on a mission. On a four-game win-streak, the Bobcats are preparing to take on The El Paso Americas Trail Blazers in what could prove to be a tough matchup.

Road To Playoffs

Despite starting the season off with a loss, Byron Nelson bounced right back and showed the typical strength that Bobcat fans have come to know. Defeating the likes of Arlington Lamar, Dallas Adams, school district rival Northwest, Leander, and more during preseason play, Byron Nelson showed that they had every ounce of strength headed into district play.

During district play, the Bobcats took down opponent after opponent in order to finish second in their district- just behind a finished 9-3 in district play.

Playoffs

Led by junior Finley Bizjack- who has averaged 24.8 points per game- the Bobcats had no trouble shutting down Haltom in the Bi-District round. During a physical matchup, the Bobcats defeated the Buffalos by a score of 63-59. Byron Nelson is now headed into the area game against a strong El Paso Americas who finished first in their district with a 13-1 district record. The Trailblazers are also on a four-game win-streak.

What To Expect:

It’s going to be a strong match with both teams fighting to get the end result that they want- a win to advance to the regional quarterfinals. Byron Nelson is known for starting strong and keeping it steady throughout the game, but they are going to have to pick up their speed a little bit in the final quarter of the game as the Trailblazers are known for turning up the heat in the fourth quarter. On El Paso Americas’ end, keep an eye on senior Jordan Hernandez. Averaging 13.6 points per game, Hernandez is quick on his feet and always alert while teammate senior Christian Nevarez is also a fast-paced athlete.

Bobcat fans can expect Bizjack to continue to play strong, but other athletes on the team can be expected to play with a fire in their hearts against Americas. Senior Jakob Zenon and junior Conner Lindsey- who have both averaged just over 11 points per game- should be watched on the court this game as both are quick-paced scorers. Zenon, also leading the team in rebounds per game- can be expected to put up incredible defense.