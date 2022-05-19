DALLAS (KDAF) — Well it’s May and in the sports world of things college football is usually on the backburner, however, we have Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher to thank for bringing it to the forefront.

Yes, yes, we know the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs and many other spring/summer sports are in full swing, but we just love college football. I mean, come on, it is Texas.

Saban has recently called out Fisher and A&M for buying recruits and players for their roster. Well, Fisher wasn’t a big fan of his old boss’ comments and let the world know it Thursday morning in a press conference.

Texas A&M Football tweeted out a clip from the conference with Fisher saying, “This is about our players and Texas A&M, and the people who have worked here and the coaches. That’s what this is about. Don’t make a mistake we’re not going anywhere, we have still a lot of work to do. We’re not where we want to be, this is going to be a great program. We are building it into a great program.”

During the presser, he also called Saban a narcissist and called out his “despicable” comments about buying players through NIL deals. Well, don’t worry folks, we’ll get more action from the two and their teams in the fall of 2022.

October 8, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the Tide and the Aggies will face off in front of 100,000-plus fans to settle the score. At least this season’s score.