DALLAS (KDAF) — Over the North Texas weekend, some new legendary faces were inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Six members (one from 2021, five from class of 2022) on Saturday have been immortalized into the HOF at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. “U.S. National Team alumni Shannon Boxx, Clint Dempsey and Linda Hamilton joined three-time Major League Soccer champion Marco Etcheverry and FIFA international referee Esse Baharmast in entering the Hall of Fame from the 2022 class. U.S. National Team alumnus Christie Pearce Rampone entered the Hall of Fame after deferring her induction last year. U.S. National Team alumnus Hope Solo, who was elected in the Class of 2022, previously deferred her induction until 2023.”

The City of Frisco said, “The soccer world has eyes on Frisco today as the @soccerhof honors its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. Council member Laura Rummel was among the honored guests who helped welcome the inductees to #SportsCityUSA!”

National Soccer HOF