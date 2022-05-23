DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever thought about what certain superstar athletes would look like in another team’s threads or even another sport’s jerseys?

Imagine Emmitt Smith in a New York Giants Jersey or Tony Romo in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform? What about this, superstar NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Dallas Cowboys gear?

Well, that will have to wait a while, however, the QB and his wife were courtside at the Mavericks’ home playoff game and Mahomes was rocking some Dallas HEAT.

One of the most exciting current NFL players was rocking a gorgeous throwback Dirk Nowitzki jersey Sunday night. Question is, what would you do to see Mahomes in a Cowboys jersey tossing the pigskin on Sundays in the fall?