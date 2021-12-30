After winning district in the 2018-2019 season and going four rounds deep into the playoffs before eventually falling 76-65 to Mansfield Timberview, the Northwest Texans boys basketball program has been in a time of regrouping and rebuilding. This season, the team is looking forward to flexing their strengths and showing their ability on the court as they work their way through their opponents. VYPE DFW takes a look at the team and what fans can expect from the Texans the rest of this season:

The Texans finished in the seventh-place spot in their district last season just ahead of Lake Dallas. With a 6-15 overall record, it’s safe to say that Northwest’s season didn’t go exactly how they wanted it to. The team played strong throughout their season, but weren’t able to get the right footing against some of their opponents. During the season, the Texans were still able to post big wins over Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Keller Fossil Ridge, Lake Dallas, Denton, and Grapevine.

With a 61-52 victory over Grapevine to close out last season and an off-season that allowed the team to begin focusing on a new year ahead, the Texans were able to find fresh footing into the new season as they opened up the 2021-2022 schedule with two strong wins over International Leadership of Texas Arlington and Granbury’s North Central Texas Academy. The Texans have also posted strong wins during the preseason over the likes of Hurst L.D. Bell (52-43), Fort Worth Trimble Tech (56-45), Irving MacArthur (55-38), and more.

Although the Texans lost to Lake Dallas before the holiday, the team looks to post a strong win against Prosper Rockhill on Monday, December 27th where the two teams tip-off at noon. The Texans have a tough district schedule ahead where they will take on Grapevine, Birdville, Colleyville Heritage, Richland, Lake Dallas, Denton Ryan, and more. Fans can expect the team to play strong as they work their way to the playoffs. It would be surprising to see the Texans go another season without clenching a playoff appearance- especially after the team has already proven to be recharged and ready to go!