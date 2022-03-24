The Byron Nelson Bobcats stormed onto the field this season ready to make a name for themselves in boys high school soccer. The team has posted one of their strongest seasons yet and isn’t slowing down as they look toward the first round of playoffs. VYPE DFW takes a dive into their season so far and what fans can expect as playoffs kick off!

​​A Look Back

Byron Nelson finished third in their district with a 66% winning percentage. The defense was able to hold their opponents to a combined 21 goals all season. With victories over the likes of Arlington Lamar, Southlake Carroll, V.R. Eaton, Keller Fossil Ridge, Keller Central, and more, the Bobcats were able to pave a path that led right into post-season play. Byron Nelson posted a 12-6-1 overall record (7-4-1 in district play) by playing quick-witted offense. The team also has a sharp defense that is ready to shut down any advances on scoring!

What To Expect

Playoffs aren’t necessarily going to be a cakewalk for the Bobcats. During the first round of play, Byron Nelson is taking on Euless Trinity (16-4-2) a team who is known for being absolutely good at what they do. However, the Bobcats still have plenty of tricks up their sleeves offensively that will keep Byron Nelson in the running throughout the game.

With the ability to score quickly and set a strong pace, the Bobcat offense can be expected to play hard from start to finish. Byron Nelson’s defense should be watched as they have been able to put stops to some of the best forwards in the DFW area this season.

Game time is 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas. ​