Byron Nelson football looks for an epic 2021-22 season

Trophy Club Byron Nelson has started the 2021-22 football season with the hopes of taking it further into playoffs than last season. VYPE DFW takes a look at how that mission is going for the Bobcats:

Rewind

Last season the Bobcats had highs and lows as one might expect in a strong UIL Class 6A schedule. Byron Nelson finished third in their district just behind V.R. Eaton and Southlake Carroll while posting a 5-5 overall record (3-2 district record).

The Bobcats were led by then-sophomore quarterback Jake Wilson who passed for over 930 yards with 12 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Sophomore running back Michael Giordano rushed for 776 yards on 156 carries and eight touchdowns while sophomore wide receiver Gavin McCurley totaled 469 yards with 30 catches and six touchdowns.

Despite strong key players, Byron Nelson was knocked out of playoffs in the first round against North Crowley (23-16).

A Look At the 2021-22 Season

The Bobcats have taken the challenge of coming back stronger than ever and made it their duty. Starting 2-0 on the season, Byron Nelson has posted great wins against Plano and Grapevine.

In week one, now junior quarterback Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes while throwing for 331 yards and one touchdown in the 28-22 win over the Plano Wildcats. Wilson also rushed for a touchdown of his own. With Giordano, McCurley, and Landon Ransom-Goelz scoring on the receptions the Bobcats showed that Byron Nelson football was back!

In week two, Wilson threw four touchdown passes on 218 yards while Giordano rushed 108 yards with one touchdown. Ransom-Goelz tallied 94-yards on five catches for one touchdown while McCurley, David Kabongo, and Adam Stellato scored a touchdown each in Byron Nelson’s 34-24 defeat over the Grapevine Mustangs.

What To Expect

Week three will feature the Bobcats vs. Irving MacArthur (1-1). Fans can fully expect to see Wilson and company bring out all the stops in order to shut down the Cardinals to try to secure a 3-0 start to the season before playing their last non-district game against McKinney Boyd on September 16th. From there, Byron Nelson has a slew of tough district opponents to get through like Southlake Carroll, V.R. Eaton, Timber Creek, and more.

As the team continues to grow and harness more playing time, fans can expect to see Byron Nelson football on the rise. With plenty of experience under their belts, the likes of Wilson, McCurley, and Giordano are set to post a strong season en route to playoffs.