BREAKING: Frisco Liberty 5-Star Evan Stewart to forego senior season

More and more fans, schools, and teams are seeing student-athletes are choosing to forego their senior seasons. Recently, Timber Creek’s four-star running back Emeka Megwa decided to enroll early at Washington. Most famously, Southlake Carroll’s Quinn Ewers deciding in the summer to forego his senior season and head to Ohio State. Tuesday afternoon, Frisco Liberty’s own five-star wide receiver, Evan Stewart, posted to social media announcing his decision to forego his senior season.

So far this season, Stewart has helped lead the Redhawks to a 5-0 start over the likes of Frisco Memorial, Rock Hill, Greenville, Frisco Reedy, and most recently a 41-24 win over Lake Dallas. Stewart has posted three receiving touchdowns and 414 receiving yards on 19 catches while also scoring one rushing touchdown for 82 rushing yards on six carries.

In his social media post, Stewart thanked his friends, teammates, supporters, and coaches for being there with him “since the beginning.” He specifically thanked his coaches for playing key roles in developing him as well as breaking him out of his shell in order to become the player he is today.

“I will be foregoing the rest of my senior season and mentally and physically preparing myself for the next level of my football career and a huge step in life,” Stewart wrote in a screenshot he shared to Twitter:

The 6-foot athlete is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the State in the 2022 class according to a 247Sports composite. He is also ranked as the No. 1 overall athlete in the state per 247Sports and No. 8 nationally. Despite being currently uncommitted, Stewart has offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Texas, LSU, Arkansas and more. Stewart de-commited from Texas in March.