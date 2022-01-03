Trophy Club Byron Nelson girls basketball has faced a couple of rebuilding seasons in recent years. The team is looking to make a name for themselves this season as they work towards making plays on the court that fans won’t soon forget. Although the last time the team. With a tough schedule ahead, the team is looking to make their first playoff appearance since the 2017-2018 season when the Bobcats fell in the first round of Texas High School Basketball playoffs to McKinney. VYPE DFW takes a dive into their season ahead and what fans should expect:

Last season, the Bobcats finished in the sixth-place spot in their district with a less-than-ideal 4-13 overall record. Despite always putting their best foot forward and working hard day in and day out to make the most of their season, the Bobcats weren’t able to pull ahead in many of their games throughout the 2020-2021 season. However, the team did post great wins over the likes of Birdville, school district rival V.R. Eaton, and Keller Central in which they closed out their season with a strong win.

With time to regroup in the offseason, the Bobcats have come into the 2021-2022 season strong- posting a four game win-streak to open their season earlier this year and defeating the likes of Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Burkburnett, and Flower Mound Marcus with convincing, competitive play. The Bobcats have also posted big wins against Arlington Martin, V.R. Eaton, and more so far this season. Although the team faced a tough loss to Fort Worth Timbercreek before Christmas, the Bobcats can be expected to bounce back and put up a tough fight against Sanger on New Year’s Eve.

District play is just around the corner for the Bobcats who have nothing to lose this season. The team is looking stronger and stronger with each game that passes- even the games that they don’t come away with a win from. With a will to continue pushing towards the playoffs and a resiliency that can help power Byron Nelson’s girls basketball program to the playoffs, fans should expect the team to be ready to put up a fight for the rest of their season in order to clench their first playoff appearance in four seasons.