DALLAS (KDAF) — While he may not be the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, a certain sophomore transfer for OU is doing big things on and off the field, and he’s well known in the world of college football after his high school years balling in Texas.

Name, image and likeness is one of the most talked about things surrounding college athletics these days and one of the greatest names in college football is not only cashing in, but is going a step further in helping an incredible cause at the same time.

Oklahoma quarterback General Booty, who is a Texas native, has partnered up with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health in the form of “More Than Just a Name.” This partnership, according to mtjn.org, was created to help kids and their families who are dealing with difficult times in their lives.

“I’m excited to announce that 20% of the profits for any online orders will go directly to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital! After your purchase please continue to check back with us on how we’re making a positive impact together!”

The t-shirt lineup is nothing short of legendary. You’ve got t-shirts sporting some graphics that just rock out loud like:

I 💗 Booty

Booty Call

General Booty reporting for Duty!

We Got Booty

BootyBae

The quarterback had this to say about his mission with More Than Just a Name, “Not too long after signing with the University of Oklahoma, I got the opportunity to meet the leadership at the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Recently, I had the privilege to visit there and spend some time with several of the amazing boys and girls, some that are battling for their lives, but very strong spirited and full of hope! I knew then that I wanted to play a part in helping these kids. That’s when I created the organization, More Than Just a Name (MTJN), and decided to make donations from my site. My parents have always told me that I represent more than just myself with my name, and I can’t think of a better way to use what God has blessed me with by linking arms with these children and their families who are going through some of the most challenging times of their lives.”