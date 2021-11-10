Birdville volleyball gears up for the Regional Quarterfinals

Birdville volleyball is headed into the UIL State Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday evening where they will face off against a tough Colleyville Heritage squad. This season, the Birdville Hawks have posted a 28-17 record and are looking forward to extending the record and heading into the next round of playoffs on Tuesday. VYPE DFW takes a deep dive into the Hawk’s season so far and what fans can expect from them against Colleyville Heritage:

A Look Back

After defeating Aledo 3-2 in an exciting five-set match during the first round of playoffs, the Hawks took on Burleson last week where they swept the Elks in three quick sets allowing the Hawks to advance to the regional quarterfinals against Colleyville Heritage. The Hawks last faced Colleyville Heritage in late October where the Panthers were able to post a 3-1 win over the Hawks and before that, the Panthers posted a 3-2 win over the Hawks in early October.

So far this season, senior outside hitter Maya Duckworth has been an incredible force on the court for the Hawks. Duckworth has tallied 469 kills, 34 aces, 244 service points, 68 total blocks, and 457 digs. Duckworth was also recently named to the AVCA All-Region Team.

Another strong force for the team this season has been junior outside hitter Caroline Kahle who leads the team in digs with 727 total digs. Kahle has also recorded 44 blocks, 570 kills, 85 aces, and 502 service points.

What To Expect:

Having lost the two most recent meeting against Colleyville Heritage, the Hawks are coming into this game ready to battle, ready for revenge, and ready to put a stop to the Panthers. The Hawks defense has been strong this season dropping 62 sets while winning 85. With strong athletes on the court who already know what to expect against Colleyville Heritage, fans are going to see Birdville rise to the occassion and do whatever it takes to advance or leave it all on the court in an attempt to make it to the next round.

Birdville hasn’t made it passed the regional quarterfinals round since the 2018-19 season when they defeated Amarillo in a 3-0 sweep in the regional quarterfinals, but then faced a 3-2 loss to Amarillo Randall in the regional semifinals. The Hawks have a couple of athletes from that team that are ready to put it all on the line and do whatever it takes to get back to the semifinals and even beyond!