Birdville Volleyball: a handful of key players lead the Lady Hawks in 2021-22 season

Birdville volleyball (20-14) has been pushing their way through the season. Despite a recent close loss to the Denton Broncos, you shouldn’t count the Birdville Hawks out just yet. VYPE DFW takes a dive into their season so far.

The Lady Hawks fought their way through non-district play with big wins that really highlighted their strengths on the court. The Lady Hawks saw wins over the likes of North Crowley, Midland Legacy, Canyon, For Worth Paschal and more. The Lady Hawks posted a 17-11 non-district record even beating the likes of Colleyville Heritage (2-1) in early August. Birdville is scheduled to face Colleyville Heritage two more times during district play .

During district play so far, Birdville has posted a 3-3 record with wins over Denton Ryan (3-0), Lake Dallas (3-0), and in-town rival Richland (3-1). Although the Lady Hawks fell just short in their most recent match against Denton, they have proven their ability to bounce back and overcome challenges that are presented before them.

Junior outside hitter Caroline Kahle currently leads the team in kills. Kahle has tallied 434 kills in 101 sets played. Kahle also leads the team in aces where she has racked up 60 earning 334 points. The junior has 517 digs averaging about 15.2 digs per match.

Senior outside hitter Maya Duckworth also continues to prove to be a force on the court for the Lady Hawks with 262 kills in 58 sets played. Duckworth has 268 digs, 24 aces, and 15 solo blocks.

Leading in blocks for Birdville is senior Patricia Settlemier with 25 solo blocks and 35 block assists. Settlemier has 27 digs, and 76 kills in 93 sets played.

Birdville is set to face off against Colleyville Heritage on Friday followed by Northwest on Tuesday, October 5th as the Lady Hawks continue to battle for a playoff appearance.