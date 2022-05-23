DALLAS (KDAF) — The NBA season is nearing its end as the conference finals are almost complete, meaning as soon as the NBA Finals commence a total of seven possible games will be left. What will the sports world do without active basketball?

Well, look no further than the fifth season of the BIG3 which will tip off on June 18 in Chicago before spending seven weeks in Dallas, Texas before the postseason begins.

The league will be hosting its first All-Star Game at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bamahas after the season ends.

“With so much game changing news from our league over the last month, we are thrilled to be sharing our schedule for this summer,” said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. “Our fans in Chicago, Dallas, and Atlantis brought the fire last year and we can’t wait to welcome them back this summer for our best season yet.”

You’ll be able to catch the games live on CBS and Paramount+ with other broadcasts to be detailed at a later time before the season. You can find tickets and more information here.

Check out the full schedule below:

Week 1 Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL

Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, June 19, 2022 | TBA

Week 2 Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | TBA

Week 3 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 3, 2022 | TBA

Week 4 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Friday, July 8, 2022 | TBA

Sunday, July 10, 2022 | 3:00 PM ET

Week 5 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Friday, July 15, 2022 | TBA

Sunday, July 17, 2022 | 3:00 PM ET

Week 6 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, July 23, 2022 | TBA

Sunday, July 24, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Week 7 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, July 30, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 31, 2022 | TBA

Week 8 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, August 6, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 7, 2022 | TBA

Week 9 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, August 13, 2022 | TBA

Sunday, August 14, 2022 | 3:00 PM ET

Week 10 Playoffs

TBA

Week 11 Championship

TBA

Week 12 All-Star Game at Atlantis in Bahamas

Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 2:30PM ET