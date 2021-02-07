Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
12°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
📺 Watch Live
Second Shot
News
Local
Texas
Entertainment
International
National
Science
Newsfeed Now
Border Report
Washington, D.C.
Video Game News
CW33 Good
Top Stories
Nestle creates vegan KitKat bar without milk
Top Stories
‘Grave’ situation as planned temporary power blackouts in Texas instead last for hours
Video
Who are the superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories?
Video
Power cut for 2.6 million across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
Video
Cat known as UK’s chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl
Coronavirus
📺 Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Cowboys
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Honoring Black History
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Big Tournament
WATCH: First-ever trifecta flyover makes history ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa
Video
Don't Miss
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision
Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins
Video
“No matter what planet you’re from” this monolith is illegal in Utah
Video
Pope book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptic
Dallas Cowboys strength, conditioning coach Markus Paul dies
Video