Bi-District Volleyball Playoffs PREVIEW: Birdville vs. Aledo

The 2021 volleyball regular season has flown by and just like that playoffs has started! Teams across the area are all vying for the chance to be crowned as state champions, but before we get to that point we have to go through the entire bracket. This week bi-districts have begun and VYPE Live is covering plenty of games. One of which is Birdville vs. Aledo. VYPE DFW has the preview of both teams and what fans should expect coming into this match-up:

Birdville Lady Hawks (26-17, 9-6)

The Lady Hawks enter playoffs at the No. 4 spot in their district standings just behind Grapevine, Justin Northwest, and Colleyville Heritage. Last week, the team had a strong 3-2 win over Denton High School and will be using that as inspiration to head into playoffs on a strong, high note.

Players to watch for on Birdville’s squad include junior outside hitter Caroline Kahle and senior outside hitter Maya Duckworth. Both have been a strong force for the Lady Hawks on the court. Kahle leads the team in attacking with 555 kills in 125 sets played. Duckworth isn’t far behind with 429 kills in only 82 sets played. Kahle has also recorded 84 aces, 478 service points, 39 total blocks, and a team-leading 690 digs. Duckworth has recorded 31 aces, 224 service points, 63 total blocks, and 413 digs. Senior Patricia Settlemeir will also be a force to watch out for as she leads the team in blocks with 120 total blocks (75 assisted and 45 solo).

The Lady Hawks have played hard all season and fans should expect nothing less from them in the playoffs.

Aledo Lady Bearcats (26-14, 9-1)

The Lady Bearcats had an exceptional regular season in which they only lost one district match. Their district loss came against a strong Wichita Falls Rider team early last month. Since the loss, however, Aledo has posted a seven-game win-streak and looks to continue showing their dominance on the court on Tuesday evening. Aledo finished district play at the No. 2 spot in their standings just behind Rider and is on the hunt to prove that they have what it takes to be one of the best volleyball teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Strong players to keep your eyes on for Aledo includes sophomore outside hitter Vivian Parker. This season, Parker has totaled 407 kills in 119 sets played. Parker has also recorded 31 aces, 174 service points, 31 total blocks, and 461 digs. Junior defensive specialist Mia Little will also be an athlete to keep your eyes on for Aledo. Little has recorded a team-high 536 digs this season, 16 aces, and 131 service points. Senior middle hitter Sylkar Ellison has also been a strong force for the team as the lead blocker with 82 total blocks (70 assisted, 12 solo). Ellison has also recorded 126 digs, 11 aces, 111 service points, and 159 kills.

What To Expect:

Both teams are wanting the chance to move on in the playoffs and get closer to the goal of winning a state title. Both teams have a strong offensive presence on the court and a demanding defensive presence, so this is going to be a strong match from start to finish on both ends of the net. Aledo is currently on a seven-game win-streak that may give them the confidence needed to go in and pull away from Birdville, but Birdville has shown the type of fight this season that coaches, teammates, and fans want to see on the court- that alone might be enough to power them forward over Aledo.

How To Watch:

If you can’t make it to the game, be sure you are following along with VYPE Live where the game will be streamed!