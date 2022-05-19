Nothing’s more exciting on a WNBA court than when two teammates are in sync and together make magic happen. The WNBA as a league has been around for just over 25 years, but in that short amount of time, it has built a solid reputation for having the best basketball players in the world, who thrill fans with their skillful moves and elevate the excitement and drama of each game no different than their male counterparts in the NBA.

The most successful teams, however, don’t just revolve around one player. They find more success when they have players who can work together to bring victory to their team. Just as in the NBA, every team in the womens’ league throughout its brief but storied history has had a dynamic duo whose names, like Cooper and Swoopes, Fowles and Moore, and Ogwumike and Parker, have earned the right to be spoken in the same breath as Jordan and Pippen, Magic and James Worthy, Bird and McHale.

Who are they, these players whose tag-team dominance drive up the score and whose names are inextricably tied to their franchise? Stacker compiled a list of the best duos in Dallas Wings history using stats from Basketball Reference.

Read on to see which women have been setting the tone for women’s basketball on your favorite team.

#10. 2005 Detroit Shock

– G-F Deanna Nolan: 4.4 win shares (#12 player in 2005)

– F Cheryl Ford: 2.9 win shares (#30 player in 2005)

– Total: 7.3 win shares (#9 duo in 2005)

#9. 2015 Tulsa Shock

– G Riquna Williams: 3.8 win shares (#14 player in 2015)

– F-G Karima Christmas-Kelly: 3.6 win shares (#18 player in 2015)

– Total: 7.4 win shares (#8 duo in 2015)

#8. 2014 Tulsa Shock

– G Skylar Diggins-Smith: 4.2 win shares (#15 player in 2014)

– C Courtney Paris: 3.9 win shares (#17 player in 2014)

– Total: 8.1 win shares (#5 duo in 2014)

#7. 2003 Detroit Shock

– F Swin Cash: 4.9 win shares (#6 player in 2003)

– G-F Deanna Nolan: 4.1 win shares (#14 player in 2003)

– Total: 9 win shares (#6 duo in 2003)

#6. 2004 Detroit Shock

– F Swin Cash: 5.9 win shares (#6 player in 2004)

– F Cheryl Ford: 3.1 win shares (#26 player in 2004)

– Total: 9 win shares (#6 duo in 2004)

#5. 1998 Detroit Shock

– F Cindy Brown: 5.2 win shares (#5 player in 1998)

– G Sandy Brondello: 4.2 win shares (#10 player in 1998)

– Total: 9.4 win shares (#3 duo in 1998)

#4. 2008 Detroit Shock

– G-F Deanna Nolan: 5.3 win shares (#6 player in 2008)

– G Katie Smith: 4.3 win shares (#14 player in 2008)

– Total: 9.6 win shares (#5 duo in 2008)

#3. 2018 Dallas Wings

– C Liz Cambage: 6.2 win shares (#3 player in 2018)

– G Skylar Diggins-Smith: 3.9 win shares (#19 player in 2018)

– Total: 10.1 win shares (#4 duo in 2018)

#2. 2007 Detroit Shock

– G-F Deanna Nolan: 5.4 win shares (#6 player in 2007)

– G Katie Smith: 5.3 win shares (#7 player in 2007)

– Total: 10.7 win shares (#3 duo in 2007)

#1. 2006 Detroit Shock

– F Cheryl Ford: 6.6 win shares (#4 player in 2006)

– G Katie Smith: 4.8 win shares (#10 player in 2006)

– Total: 11.4 win shares (#4 duo in 2006)