With the start of baseball season, VYPE DFW ran a preseason poll for fans to decide who they believed should be the preseason baseball player of the year. After all was said and done and the final votes were in, Red Oak right handed pitcher Easten Smith came away as the winner of the fan poll. VYPE was given the opportunity to talk to Easten in an exclusive interview about Red Oak baseball and the season ahead!

A Look Back

Last season Smith had a great season on the mound recording three wins and two saves while posting a 3.0 ERA. From the plate, Smith had a .357 batting average and a .449 on base percentage. Although the Hawks didn’t make it to playoffs, Smith played a big part in helping the team record wins throughout the spring. Smith says his personal success on the team has been a result of nothing less than hard work and believing in himself. “Of course going all out every day and working hard [contributed to my success,” said Smith. “My secret, though, would probably be the confidence that I competed with. Believing in myself and my teammates and coaches doing the same.”

The team still had great games last season and Smith believes there is a secret behind their cohesiveness. “A big part of our success that many probably don’t know about was our team bible studies and leadership studies,” the senior told VYPE. “They allowed us to become closer as not only a team, but as brothers. That eventually translated to our chemistry on the field!”

While he has made many memories in a Hawks jersey, Smith told VYPE what his favorite memory on the team has been: “I would say just getting to play baseball every single day with my closest friends that I have grown up with for the majority of my life.”

Accomplishments

So far, with the team, Smith feels as though he has had a pretty accomplished baseball career. “I’ve played many different roles in my high school career from being the small upperclassman who was on the bench to starting at shortstop.” Smith makes sure he has a great mindset going into each season so he can remain focused. “Each year I’ve focused on developing and becoming the best player and teammate that I can be.”

With this mindset, Smith has been able to post many accomplishments on the team. “”I’ve been awarded First Team All-District and Team MVP last season, but honestly I would say that I’m most proud of bettering myself as a man of faith by becoming closer to God and having the opportunity to be baptized. That is much bigger than the game of baseball itself and will stick with me- and those I have an impact on- the rest of my life.”

The Season Ahead

During the offseason, Smith has done many things to stay focused as he heads into his senior season. “Really, just keeping the goal in my mind that I want to be successful has kept me focused during offseason,” Smith said. “Being able to continue to play at a high level and prepare myself to keep climbing up to higher levels of baseball keeps me focused.”

Coming into his senior season focused, Smith has set goals for himself. “My own goals are to make the First Team All-District, First Team All-State, and All-State Academic. As far as stats, I’m not exactly sure, but I’m going to strive to hit above .400, have an on base percentage above .500, and a fielding percentage above .950,” said Smith. As far as the team goals? Smith says they focus on winning each day. “We want to win a district title and make it to playoffs, but we also want to end the season with nothing less than a State Title.”

A Bright Future

Smith chose to stay close to home when it comes to continuing his education and baseball career. Smith committed to and signed with Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas. “I chose to go to Eastfield College because of the team culture, winning history, welcoming coaches and players, as well as the coaches’ faith in me,” Smith told VYPE. “I could tell right away that they really liked me because they made it known. It felt as if I already had a relationship with and was a part of the team and school without ever really being there before.”

Smith is not sure what he wants to major in quite yet, but he had n interest in kinesiology, sports science, and sports management.

Coach’s Comments

VYPE Was also given the opportunity to talk to Red Oak baseball head coach Kyle Spurgin. Coach Spurgin had amazing things to say about Smith as well as his presence on the Hawks’ squad. “His work ethic is probably the best I have ever coach,” said Spurgin. “On his own, personal time, he volunteers for community service (such as miracle league). Easten is a part of my leadership baseball group that goes out to elementary schools to greet the students as they come into school. He has been a Red Oak ISD student for his entire K-12 journey. He was MVP for our team and First Team All-District. Easten is a leader for our guys on and off the field- it’s like having another coach out there with us. All of these things still don’t do justice for the type of kid he is.”