The Trinity Christian Academy – Addison Trojans have a brand new state title to claim as their own! Trojan Tennis athletes, Blake Muschalek and David Boylan, posted an incredible finish to their doubles season- walking away as the TAPPS 6A Mens Doubles State Champions for the second season in a row!

Muschalek and Boylan represented TCA – Addison Trojan Tennis well during the TAPPS Tennis State Tournament in Waco, Texas. Over the course of the tournament, Muschalek and Boylan posted incredible victories over The Village School (A. You and T. Lascaud), El Paso Cathedral High School (S. Borrego and R. Hinojosa), Concordia Lutheran (Y. Liu and G. Bome), and finally El Paso Cathedral High School (E. Ceballos and F. Uriarte) to claim their crown!

TCA – Addison athletics posted about the victory on Twitter on Tuesday:

Breaking! TCA WINS! Boylan/Muschalek repeat as @TAPPSbiz 6A doubles champions in epic match with El Paso Cathedral!! #TCAWins pic.twitter.com/8Y2UjrJGqk — TCA Addison Sports (@TCA_Addison) April 5, 2022