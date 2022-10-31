HOUSTON (KIAH) — There was no ballgame at Minute Maid Park Sunday afternoon.

Still, hundreds of Houston Astros fans gathered to send off their team that takes on the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

“The fans have been unbelievable,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said after Game Two Saturday night. “We love playing for them here in Houston, and they’re part of our family.”

Bregman’s two-run home run in the fifth-inning of Game Two gave the Astros a 5-0 lead for the second straight night.

This time, the lead held up, and Houston went on to win 5-2 to even the best-of-seven series with the Phillies at one game apiece.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez threw six-plus innings while allowing only one earned run and was a big part of the Astros victory.

“Framber’s awesome,” Bregman said. “I mean, he continues to pound the zone, attack, compete. And — just so happy and proud of him. I think that might have been one of his best outings ever.”

Houston’s ace did not fare as well the night before.

Staked to the five-run lead during Game 1 on Friday, Justin Verlander gave up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.

The game remained knotted at five until the Phillies hit a solo home run in the top of the tenth.

An Astros’ comeback bid in the bottom half of the inning was unsuccessful.

It’s now a best-of-five series to determine the World Series champion, and Bregman knows the next three games in Philadelphia will be difficult.

“We’re excited to go on the road — excited to continue to compete,” he said. “We know they have a great ball club over there, and it’s a great series.”