DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas high school football alum Patrick Mahomes was spotted in North Texas over the July weekend and no, he’s not soon to be suiting up for the Cowboys.

While Dak Prescott will remain at the helm of the Cowboys’ offense for years to come, Mahomes will be in Kansas City for a long time as well, however the once Texas high school and college football was in Arlington over the weekend alongside the NFL.

The NFL and Mahomes were guests of Arlington High School as they were shooting a commercial for the 2022 football season. The Arlington Colts tweeted out, “The NFL held a commercial shoot today at Arlington High School for the 2022 football season. We were honored to host Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the MAC Facility. Kick ‘em Colts!”

Mahomes was a QB at Whitehouse High School and at Texas Tech before becoming arguably the best QB in the NFL almost upon arrival into the league.