The Lady Texans are on a roll as they continue to show that they aren’t going to allow anyone to come between them and their goals. Last week, Northwest High School softball took on a strong Azle team in the first round of Texas high school softball playoffs. With back-to-back victories (9-2, 13-3), the Lady Texans had no trouble advancing to the area round. So what can fans expect? VYPE DFW takes a closer look into this week’s playoff series.

Northwest Lady Texans (24-7, 12-2)

The Lady Texans have left no doubt in the hearts of their fans. They’re here for a purpose- a shared goal… to become champions. Week by week since the start of the season, the team has been able to show their strengths on the diamond as they showcase the hard work, dedication, and determination that they have put into this season.

Northwest exploded into playoffs last week where they handily defeated Azle in just two games. Fans can expect this team to continue putting up strong scores against their opponents.

Saginaw Lady Rough Riders (20-11, 13-1)

Saginaw is a strong team that has continued their reign of dominance in the DFW area this season. With a first place finish in their district, the Lady Rough Riders posted a 13-1 district record (20-11 overall) en route to the playoffs. The team has put up incredible scores against their opponents this season while outscoring them by a combined 161 runs so far this season.

With a six game win streak, Saginaw is going to be a tough opponent against anyone they face this season. The team has heart and pride in every game that they play and that’s apparent from the start of the game to the finish. During round one of playoffs, Saginaw also handed big time losses to Crowley (6-3, 15-1) and come into the area round with elevated spirits.

What To Expect:

Saginaw is not going to be a cakewalk for Northwest. Northwest is going to have to channel all of their strength and give it their all as they go up against one of the best teams in the metroplex. Northwest is going to be one of the toughest teams that Saginaw has had to face in recent history. Both teams are more than determined to get to the next round, both teams have strong hitters, and both teams are nearly unmatchable when it comes to defensive play. This is a series that is going to come down to the wire and keep fans on the edges of their seats.

The first game in the series is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at Saginaw. Game two will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Justin Northwest and game three will follow immediately after if necessary. ​