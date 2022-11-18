Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to ramp up. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset. This week, CW33 broadcasts the Area Round playoff matchup between two 10-1 programs who are battle tested and ready to compete. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into Arlington Martin and Lewisville‘s programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Friday night playoff game:

Arlington Martin Warriors (10-1, 6-0)

The Warriors posted an incredible regular season schedule; losing just one game (27-16 loss against Allen) during non-district play. Finishing their district schedule undefeated, Arlington Martin defeated the likes of South Grand Prairie, Arlington Lamar, Grand Prairie, and more. Arlington Martin is coming off of a huge 62-3 victory over Richardson Berkner in their first playoff game last week. The Warriors blocked two punts- one of which was a 52-yard return for a touchdown by Anthony Crenshaw Jr.

The team’s alert defense and special teams squads have scored 10 touchdowns in the last eight games. Led by Crenshaw, Michael Barrow, Josiah Charles, Caydence Hall, and more, the defense has been able to make huge, timely plays while holding their opponents to a combined 45 points over the last five games allowing the offense to outscore their last five opponents by over 170 points. Their offense, led by Barrow, Ismael Smith Flores, Sergio Snider, Konye Frazier, and Tristan Bittle has been working at a faster pace this season- scoring over seven touchdowns in six of their games this season.

Lewisville Farmers (10-1, 7-0)

Lewisville showed out during the regular season; losing just one non-district game against Highland Park (31-17). The team trounced over their opponents during district play defeating the likes of Coppell, Plano West, Plano, Flower Mound Marcus, and more. The defense only allowed one district opponent to score more than two touchdowns against them during district play (Flower Mound) while going undefeated. During their first playoff game of the season, the Farmers posted an outstanding 43-18 victory over Allen in which quarterback Ethan Terrell ran for over 160 yards with four touchdowns while running back Viron Ellison tallied 155 rushing yards and a score of his own.

Led by Terrell, Ellison, Lamar Kerby, Tye Miller, Kentrel Sorells, and more, the Farmers offense has been incredibly focused this season- outscoring their opponents by nearly 200 points this season. In tune with the game, the Farmers offense has been able to continue playing strong through most adversities this season. The defense, led by Tony-Louis Nkuba, Mark Cooper, Rendell Carter, Mason Johnson, and more, has been able to keep their opponents on their toes this season.

What To Expect:

A defense-heavy match-up. Both teams’ defenses have been finely tuned this season as they plow over their opponents. Pretty evenly matched up on paper, the Farmers and the Warriors are going to battle with everything to lose here in the area round. Farmers fans can expect to see Lewisville defense step up to try to put a stop to the Warriors offense who is known for being as fast-paced as possible while Warriors fans can expect to see Martin’s defense reading between the lines to try to secure their next week’s game. This game might very well be a battle until the final whistle blows and you’re not going to want to miss it.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Southern Methodist University (SMU)’s campus, but if you can’t make it to Dallas for the game, be sure to catch all the action on CW33!

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!