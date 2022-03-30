Keeping the tradition of excellence for McKinney Boyd athletics, the McKinney Boyd Lady Broncos soccer team has posted another great season so far! The Lady Broncos finished third in their district and has kept grinding through playoffs! VYPE DFW takes a look at what fans can expect as McKinney Boyd enters the regional quarterfinals round of Texas high school girls soccer playoffs:

The Lady Broncos have outscored their opponents by 60 goals this season. The team has posted big victories over the likes of McKinney North, Naaman Forest, Rowlett, Denton Braswell, McKinney, and more as they worked through their regular season schedule this year. During playoffs, the Lady Broncos posted a 1-0 shutout over Hebron before defeating Richardson’s J.J. Pearce 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

McKinney Boyd is slated to face off against Allen (20-2-3) on Friday, April 1st at Celina ISD Stadium. Knowing Allen is one of the strongest teams in the area will certainly give McKinney Boyd the will and drive to put an end to Allen’s strong run this season. The two teams have already seen each other this season each taking a win to their name. In January, the Lady Broncos posted a 2-1 victory over the Lady Eagles while the Lady Eagles took a 3-1 victory in February.

Fans can expect the Lady Broncos to come into this match ready to go. Over recent history, the defense has proven that they can rise to the challenge of any occasion. With the sense that no competitor is too big to take on and the urgency to score early and hold a steady pace, the offense will also make it a point to play strong against Allen. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.