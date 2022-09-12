DALLAS (KDAF) — Week one of the NFL is going to come to a close Monday night and the main event of the weekend, Sunday Night Football, was lackluster for the Blue and Silver after the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even though the Cowboys are starting off on a not-so-fun note, especially with quarterback Dak Prescott getting injured during the SNF matchup, they’re still the favorite when it comes to people searching them up.

Google Trends tweeted, “Tonight is the final matchup of the first week of the @NFL season. What states are showing search interest in your team?”

Google Trends

The graph above shows that the Dallas Cowboys are the most searched team in America, solidifying their nickname of being America’s Team. Seven states, including Texas, of course, searched up the Cowboys the most.

Other popular teams from Google search during week one were the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and more.