MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch signed a multi-year contract extension on Monday, after guiding the team to seventh place in the Western Conference and a play-in game berth.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Timberwolves also announced contract extensions for Finch’s assistants, the day before they host the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoffs.

“They came to me. I think that shows the type of energy and commitment in the building. Everything’s going in the right direction here. It’s a fun time to be a part of the Timberwolves,” said Finch, who was hired midway through the 2020-21 season to replace the fired Ryan Saunders.

Finch has a 62-61 record for the second-best winning percentage (.504) by a head coach in Timberwolves history. The late Flip Saunders (.521) is first. Minnesota went 46-36 this season, the second-best record for the long-languishing franchise over the past 18 years.

“They’re not always easy decisions in this business, but this one was a very easy one. Coach has been a terrific partner for me, and the results on the floor are clear,” executive vice president for basketball operations Sachin Gupta said.

The 52-year-old Finch has been an assistant with Toronto, New Orleans, Denver and Houston. The Timberwolves led the NBA in scoring this season at 115.9 points per game, a first in franchise history. Their defense also forced a league-leading average of 16.3 turnovers per game.

“He’s always communicating, making sure everybody’s straight,” guard Anthony Edwards said. “That’s what you love about him.”

