ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nicholas Gioacchini and João Klauss scored first-half goals and St. Louis City remained unbeaten in its inaugural season with a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

St. Louis City (4-0-0), which became the first MLS team to open a season with three straight come-from-behind victories, didn’t need to rally against San Jose (2-2-0).

The goals by Gioacchini and Klauss were unassisted. Gioacchini’s score came in the 34th minute and Klauss added his in the third minute of stoppage time.

Tomás Ostrák capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 68th minute. Klauss has contributed to a goal in all four matches this season.

The Earthquakes came into the match with a 3-0-1 record against expansion teams since 2019. LAFC and the Seattle Sounders are the only remaining teams without a loss to a first-year club during that span.

St. Louis City outshot San Jose 20-13 with an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Roman Bürki made two saves to earn the clean sheet for St. Louis City. JT Marcinkowski finished with five saves for the Earthquakes.

San Jose falls to 2-8-5 all-time in road openers against expansion teams. The Earthquakes have just one road win in all competitions in its last 21 matches.

