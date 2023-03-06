HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season, has received the franchise tag from the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. NFL Network first reported the Raiders’ decision.

Jacobs would make $10.1 million next season under the franchise tag. The sides have been negotiating a long-term deal, and if they reach an agreement by July 15, the Raiders would remove the tag.

Jacobs said the week of the Pro Bowl he had no interest in playing under the franchise tag, saying he would be a “hero turned villain.”

If Jacobs doesn’t agree to a long-term deal, he would play under the terms of the franchise tag or sit out and forfeit his pay. That’s what Le’Veon Bell did when the Pittsburgh Steelers placed the tag on him in 2018.

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams last year. Adams then forced a trade to the Raiders.

Jacobs has repeatedly said he wants to play for the Raiders, and coach Josh McDaniels has made it clear he wants to keep his star running back in the building.

Jacobs led the league in 2022 with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL