BALTIMORE (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday night’s game at Baltimore with a right wrist injury and the team said he would not return.

Burrow threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter, but a short while later, he tried a practice throw on the sideline and the ball slipped out of his hand. He winced in pain and bent his knees, then went down the tunnel with a frustrated look on his face.

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left the game. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10. Burrow was back on the sideline as halftime ended but did not return to the game when Cincinnati started the third quarter with the ball. He was ruled out around then.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, but he hasn’t missed a game this year. He’s missed only one game since the start of the 2021 season while leading Cincinnati to back-to-back AFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance.

The 27-year-old Browning made his NFL debut earlier this season during a loss at Cleveland. That was his only appearance until Thursday.

