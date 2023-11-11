PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. sustained undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said, and is expected to miss significant playing time.

The 27-year-old Oubre was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being hit, and released a few hours later. The teams says he is not expected to miss the rest of the season, but did not provide information on his injuries.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he struck.

The Philladelphia Police said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing the street at Broad and Locust streets in Center City, and that he was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police said there is an active investigation into the incident. 6ABC in Philadelphia reported police saying a silver vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

