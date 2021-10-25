Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
102°
Sign Up
Dallas / Ft. Worth
102°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
📺 Watch Replay
Inside DFW
Fun on the Run
A Taste of North Texas
Sports
High School Football Showdown
LIV Golf
Allen Americans
Lifestyle
Food and Drink
Events
📺 Video
Community Calendar
News
Local
Texas
Texas Governor’s Debate
Entertainment
National
BestReviews
Automotive News
Destination Texas
Press Releases
International
Top Stories
Purina and actress Mandy Moore join forces to find …
Video
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Website, IG page features old historic photos …
Video
Trump expected to plead not guilty in arraignment …
Video
Have you tried Costco’s new food court item? It’s …
Video
BackstageOl’s Dave Morales: Jamie Lee Curtis and …
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Contests
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
CW33 Good
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Allen Americans
You can now watch select Allen Americans on CW33
Top Allen Americans Headlines
The hockey team that never sleeps!
CW33, Allen Americans, and Red Lamp Foundation team up …
Allen Americans Ticket Sweepstakes
Inside look at North Texas’ other pro hockey team, Allen …
Allen Americans, CW33 ink broadcast deal
Allen Americans auctioning Police vs. Fire jerseys
More Allen Americans
WATCH: Cheesy pick-up lines from the Allen Americans
Allen’s minor league hockey team Allen Americans
Sports
Russell Henley’s strong finish gives him a 62 and …
IndyCar Series moving season finale, awards to Nashville …
Days after his wedding, Jalen Brunson is on the court …
Jim Brown remembered as “man among men” during tribute …
Ridder is big ‘if’ at quarterback as Falcons set …
Georgia begins practice and quest for a historic …
Scherzer settles in to win his debut for Rangers. …
More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents …
View All Sports
CW33 High School Sports
Hirschi Hoops have their eyes on the prize
Breaking Records: Quinton Brown breaks Liberty Christian …
The Covenant School is Sweet On Soccer
VYPE DFW 2000s Club: Nolan Catholic’s Odessa Ozuna …
Story behind Texas’ most unique mascot
North Texas high school football player named Gatorade’s …
View All CW33 High School Sports
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Hospital bills $847 ‘facility fee’ for Zoom call
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Could new DNA tech crack the JonBenet Ramsey case?
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
Newsfeed Now: FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 …
Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie …
Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward …
View All Newsfeed Now
Don't Miss
Purina and actress Mandy Moore join forces to find …
Platform features old historic photos colorized — …
Trump expected to plead not guilty in arraignment
Have you tried Costco’s new food court item?
BackstageOl’s Dave Morales: Jamie Lee Curtis and …
Local Events
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Hospital bills $847 ‘facility fee’ for Zoom call
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Could new DNA tech crack the JonBenet Ramsey case?
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
Newsfeed Now: FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 …
Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie …
Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward …
View All Newsfeed Now