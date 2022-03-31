DALLAS (KDAF) — Talking about college football in April? Well, we know you can’t wait for the college football season to get swinging again and apparently neither can Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Come November 5, the Commanders’ Classic is coming to North Texas. Air Force and Army are set to square off at Globe Life Field in the fall of 2022.

Tickets just so happen to be on sale now at commandersclassic.com. “This is the second year for the storied rivalry to be played at Globe Life Field, and the 57th meeting between the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy. The game time will be announced at a later date. Army will be the home team for the 2022 matchup.”