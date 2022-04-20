DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks ended the regular season with a hot win streak, winning nine home games from March 3 to April 10. Those wins helped add to the total head coach Jason Kidd would donate to support local youth education and programs.

It was announced back in early March that for the remainder of the season when the Mavs win a home game, coach Jason Kidd will make a donation of $5,000 to support youth education and after-school programs for underserved communities across North Texas.

The donations will be distributed by the Mavs Foundation and will help fund three organizations: Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County and Bold Idea.

Due to the Mavs’ success, those organizations will receive over $45,000 from coach Kidd and the J-KIDD for the WIN initiative.