GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a highly-anticipated interview on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said “there will be no news today” about his future, despite posting a lengthy “gratitude” post on Instagram that some called cryptic.

Rodgers himself said that he had no intention of being mysterious with the post, saying that he had just finished a 12-day panchakarma retreat, an ayurvedic detoxification cleanse.

“There will be no news today, no vision on my future,” Rodgers told McAffee.

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers posted a lengthy post on Instagram that had loving words for everyone from his ex-fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, to his backup on the Packers, Jordan Love.

Rodgers thanked numerous people, including several of his Packers teammates in the post that was captioned “#MondayNightGratitude.”

He concluded by addressing “everyone else” and asking them to spread love and gratitude, along with asking them to read a book “once in a while too while you’re at it.”

Rodgers has been a regular guest on McAfee’s Tuesday show, and McAfee himself even teased a “big guest” lined up for Tuesday. There has been speculation about Rodgers’ future: will he retire, request a trade or return to the Green Bay Packers?

However, Rodgers has also been known to subtly toy with people and say or post things that can cause a stir. Like when he said he had “COVID toe,” but then later said he actually had a fractured toe. Not to mention the whole ‘immunized’ vs. ‘vaccinated’ ordeal, where he admitted to being misleading.