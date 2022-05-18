DALLAS (KDAF) — Name, image and likeness is alive and well in the realm of college sports, allowing athletes to profit off their name. It’s heavily active in college football as seven-figure deals have been reported for athletes across the nation and especially with big-name quarterbacks.

Texas high school football knows a thing or two about producing some top-tier quarterbacks into not only the NCAA but to the NFL as well. Names like Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Drew Brees and more fill the list of incredible TX HS football products not only at the college level but into the pros as well.

Imagine if these QBs were able to profit off of their names in college. Now, that’s a reality for athletes everywhere at the collegiate level and an Allen-native QB who recently just transferred from Tyler Junior College to the University of Oklahoma already has a possible suitor for a NIL deal.

His name is all over the internet after he announced his transfer destination, General Booty is the talk of college football in the month of May. Clothing brand American Eagle could be buying into the hype as they tweeted about the now Sooner.

AE tweeted, “10/10 we should definitely sponsor an athlete named General Booty amirite?” The tweet was also accompanied by two emojis, a pair of jeans and a peach (IYKYK).