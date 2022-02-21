DALLAS (KDAF) — NBA All-Star weekend has come and gone, which means now it’s crunch time for teams looking to make a strong push ahead of the playoffs; Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are one of those teams.

Doncic helped lead the Mavs to win four of their last five before the All-Star break and is on an absolute tear for the current Western Conference fifth seed. He’s averaging a near triple-double with 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9 assists per game in the 2021-22 season thus far.

The three-time All-Star helped Team LeBron defeat Team Durant in Cleveland with eight points and three assists; he even got a hug from legend Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game.

The Mavs (35-24) next matchup is against the Utah Jazz (36-22) on Friday, Feb. 25. In the last four games, Doncic has scored at least 45 points in three of them — he’ll look to continue his offensive dominance to bring the regular season to an end.