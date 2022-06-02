DALLAS (KDAF) — Drafted in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Marion Barber was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. In six seasons with America’s Team, Barber brought an intensity to the Cowboys’ running game and to the NFL as a whole.

Barber amassed more than 4,300 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns, 1,280 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns during his time with Dallas. Known as Marion the Barbarian, Barber was tenacious and a running back that ran harder than the average back in the NFL.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2007 at the age of 24 after rushing for just under 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Barber was found dead in his Frisco apartment on Wednesday, June 1. The Dallas Cowboys said:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficulty time.” Dallas Cowboys

FILE – Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team’s NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 25: Runningback Marion Barber #24 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the football during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 25, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 27-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber (24) during NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2008, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)