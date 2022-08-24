DALLAS (KDAF) — August 24 or better known in the sports world as 8/24 is a day to remember and honor one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the hardwood, Kobe Bryant, as it is Kobe Bryant Day.

Some of the greatest games and battles of Bryant’s career came against the Dallas Mavericks as the LA Lakers were also in the Western Conference and were constant playoff contenders year in and year out. Coincident or not, Kobe Bryant averaged 24 points against the Mavs in 60 career games.

Bryant was able to pretty much dominate the Mavs during the regular season winning 42 games and losing 18. However, the playoffs were a different story; he played only one series against Dallas and it was during the 2011 season when the Mavericks went on to win the NBA Finals. Dallas stomped over LA 4-0 in that series.

During his career, Bryant had five seasons where he averaged over 30 points per game against the Mavs in the regular season:

43 ppg, 2005-06 season

36.5 ppg, 2007-08 season

35.3 ppg, 2004-05 season

30.7 ppg, 2000-01 season

30 ppg, 2008-09 season

Kobe was nothing short of other-worldly on the court no matter who he suited up against. The Mavericks were on the end of some of those performances: in 2005 Byrant dropped 62 points in three quarters and a couple of seasons later he scored 52 points and 30 clutch points in the fourth quarter and overtime in a 2008 spring matchup to win the game.

NationalToday had this to say about Kobe Bryant Day, “This year, we celebrate the first annual Kobe Bryant Day on August 24. Kobe Bryant was more than a basketball player; to many aspiring athletes and children growing up in Los Angeles and around the world, he was an inspiration and a cultural icon. On the day his numbers meet (8 and 24), we celebrate the life and talent that was Kobe Bryant and that of his daughter, Gianna, whose promising life was cut short.”

Funny enough, the owner of the Mavs, Mark Cuban recently told Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks that he had once tried to trade for the Hall of Famer and said he thought the Kobe trade was done. Obviously, we know that Bryant played for the LA Lakers for his entire career, but just imagine him suited up in Mavs’ blue alongside Dirk…