DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest big men to ever grace the hardwood is being honored by the NBA franchise he spent 21 seasons with during his illustrious career.

After the Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night, they will be retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey in a ceremony to celebrate his legacy.

Nowitzki, who spent over two decades with the Mavs, is the only player in the history of the NBA to play 21 seasons with one franchise. During that time, the German-born big man was an NBA Champion, 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA, MVP, Finals MVP and became the sixth-leading scorer all-time with 31,560 points.

He lead the Mavericks to their first-ever NBA title in 2011 and was the first European-born player to garner MVP honors in the 2006-07 season. The seven-footer’s career began in the 1998-99 season and came to an end after the 2018-19 season.

He played in 1,522 games, 1,460 starts, 51,368 minutes, whiles racking up 11,489 rebounds, 11,169 field goals, 1,982 three pointers, 7,240 free throows, 1,281 blocks and 3,651 assists.

Nowitzki will be joining Brad Davis No. 15, Rolando Blackman No. 22, and Derek Harper No. 12 as the only Mavs players to have their jerseys hung in the rafters.

Timeline for Wednesday night’s Mavs game and ceremony

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Early tipoff begins 6:30 p.m.

Pop-up shop at AAC Plaza, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm, shop an exclusive 41 Forever Dirk collection by Mitchell & Ness. No ticket required

First 4,100 people entering AAC will receive a Dirk bobblehead

Everyone in attendance will receive a Dirk Jersey towel

All fans that attend the game and scan their individual ticket purchased through TicketMaster will receive 1 of 4 Dirk NFT jerseys. Visit MavsCollectibles.com to see the full collection

Special commemorative ticket

Exclusive panini 5 pack Dirk trading cards after game

Fun prizes throughout the night

41 Forever Dirk Museum on the concourse

#41Forever Post Game Ceremony aired live on Bally’s and Bally Sports App