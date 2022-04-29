DALLAS (KDAF) — The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded and of course some Texas high school football alums had their dreams come true Thursday night.

The best high school football in America has produced legends, Hall of Famers, All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and many star NFL players. Now, four more have got their shot at stardom after being taken in the first round.

First off the board from the Lone Star State was none other than Ohio State star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at pick No. 10. Wilson attended Lake Travis in Austin before becoming a Buckeye and now, a NY Jet.

Next taken in the NFL Draft from Texas was offensive lineman, Kenyon Green of Texas A&M to the Houston Texas at pick no. 15. Green attended Atascocita in Humble before becoming an Aggie and now, a Texan.

Later in the first round, taken by the Dallas Cowboys was Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith at pick No. 24. Smith attended North Crowley in Fort Worth before becoming a Golden Hurricane and now, a Cowboy.

At the last pick in the first round (No. 32), the Minnesota Vikings selected safety Lewis Cine from Georgia. Cine attended Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill before becoming a Bulldog and now, a Viking.