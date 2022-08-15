DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is looking strong yet again in the AP Preseason 2022 Top 25 College Football Poll with three teams in the rankings; two of those teams are in the top 10.

No, the University of Texas did not make the cut, but thankfully no one is throwing the horns down sign in this article, hook ’em, you know? Anyways, Texas A&M is the highest-rated team from Texas in the top 25 coming in at No. 6 behind the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

Next up is Baylor of the Big 12 at No. 10 and last but not least Houston of the American Athletic Conference coming in at No. 24.

Some notes to look at is Texas received 164 votes behind Tennessee with 180 which lands both schools knocking at the top 25 door. Here’s a look at the preseason top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU