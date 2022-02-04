DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mavericks young phenom Luka Doncic has earned a spot at the NBA All-Star Game for the third time in his career.

The Slovenian 22-year-old is averaging 26 points, nearly 9 rebounds and 9 assists a game for the Mavs this season. He’ll play amongst legends of the game and other top young stars in the 71st All-Star Game in Cleveland on Feb. 20.

Doncic joins legends Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis as the only players to earn three All-Star appearances before turning 23.

He will either be selected (as a reserve) to play for Team LeBron or Team Durant for the All-Star Game. The draft show is set to air on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. on TNT.

Full list of NBA All-Stars below:

LeBron James (Captain)

Kevin Durant (Captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Starter)

Stephen Curry (Starter)

Demar Derozan (Starter)

Joel Embiid (Starter)

Nikola Jokic (Starter)

Ja Morant (Starter)

Andrew Wiggins (Starter)

Trae Young (Starter)

Devin Booker (Reserve)

Jimmy Butler (Reserve)

Luka Doncic (Reserve)

Darius Garland (Reserve)

Rudy Gobert (Reserve)

Draymond Green (Reserve)

James Harden (Reserve)

Zach Lavine (Reserve)

Khris Middleton (Reserve)

Donovan Mitchell (Reserve)

Chris Paul (Reserve)

Jayson Tatum (Reserve)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Reserve)

Fred Vanvleet (Reserve)