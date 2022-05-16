DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, not that long ago the internet was locked in on Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker as he trolled Dallas Mavericks’ young king Luka Doncic after flopping and dubbing it, “The Luka Special.”

Booker and his fans aren’t laughing anymore after getting obliterated by Doncic and the Mavs in Game 7 in their NBA Playoffs series. However, laughs are being had on Twitter from a tweet nearly 10 years ago by the Suns’ shooting guard.

On May 12, 2013, Devin Booker tweeted, “I wished I lived in a bigger city.. Like Dallas! Lol.” After the embarrassing loss it wasn’t long before the tweet resurfaced and the internet trolls did what they do best and troll.

Well, now it’s time to move on and smile as the Mavs will face the offensive juggernaut that is the Golden State Warriors who seem to have room to add even more splash bros to the family that was originally Steph Curry and Klay Thompson with Jordan Poole coming in hot in the NBA Playoffs so far.