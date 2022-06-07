DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas A&M and Texas have battled their way into the Super Regionals of the 2022 Men’s College World Series; getting closer and closer to playing in Omaha.
The No. 5 seeded Aggies will be facing off against No. 12 seeded Louisville while the No. 9 seeded Longhorns will face the No. 8 seeded East Carolina. Here’s what you need to know about those Super Regional matchups according to the NCAA:
No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)
- 8:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU
- 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2
- TBD on Sunday, if necessary
No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)
- Noon Friday on ESPN2
- Noon Saturday on ESPN2
- TBD on Sunday, if necessary
Here’s a look at the enter Super Regionals field:
- No. 1 Tennessee
- No. 2 Stanford
- No. 3 Oregon State
- No. 4 Virginia Tech
- No. 5 Texas A&M
- No. 8 East Carolina
- No. 9 Texas
- No. 10 North Carolina
- No. 11 Southern Miss
- No. 12 Louisville
- No. 14 Auburn
- Arkansas
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- UConn