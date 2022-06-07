DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas A&M and Texas have battled their way into the Super Regionals of the 2022 Men’s College World Series; getting closer and closer to playing in Omaha.

The No. 5 seeded Aggies will be facing off against No. 12 seeded Louisville while the No. 9 seeded Longhorns will face the No. 8 seeded East Carolina. Here’s what you need to know about those Super Regional matchups according to the NCAA:

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

8:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU

3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2

TBD on Sunday, if necessary

No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)

Noon Friday on ESPN2

Noon Saturday on ESPN2

TBD on Sunday, if necessary

Here’s a look at the enter Super Regionals field:

No. 1 Tennessee

No. 2 Stanford

No. 3 Oregon State

No. 4 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Texas A&M

No. 8 East Carolina

No. 9 Texas

No. 10 North Carolina

No. 11 Southern Miss

No. 12 Louisville

No. 14 Auburn

Arkansas

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Oklahoma

UConn