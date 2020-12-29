Texas High School Football Showdown: Quarterfinal Preview

In a rematch between the district foes that are Prosper and Guyer, we are destined to witness another dramatic clash between these football titans. In the last matchup between these teams on October 30th, Guyer measled past the Eagles in the final few seconds of the game when quarterback Eli Stowers put on his superhero cape and ran for the game winning touchdown. With the past still leaving a bad taste in the mouth of the Prosper Eagles, they have a chance to cleanse their palettes this Saturday.

Last week Texas A&M Commit Eli Stowers led the way for Guyer’s offense accounting for 365 total yards and four passing touchdowns in a 38-21 victory over Abilene. On the opposite side of the football, the defense is without star defensive back Deuce Harmon who announced he will not be playing in the postseason after suffering a lower back injury. The injury bug has really bit the Wildcats this season, but, someway, somehow, they continue to fight through the adversity.

The Wildcats are extremely experienced and hungry to grab their third state championship after a heartbreaking loss to Austin Westlake in the 2019 State Championship. They will need to use every bit of their playoff experience with the daunting task that lies ahead.

The Eagles are coming off a 27-17 victory over Northwest Eaton, that saw the Prosper defense only give up 204 yards. One who particularly stood out was cornerback Tyler Bailey, who had two interceptions, one pass breakup, and seven tackles. The junior has very little experience at the cornerback position as he had played wide receiver during the regular season making his performance even more astonishing. The Eagles will want to get the ball in their playmaker’s hands and allow him to be the X-factor on an already loaded up defense.

Prosper has not been flashy in the postseason, but they certainly have been consistent. Quarterback Jackson Berry continued to find star tight end Cameron Harpole accumulating seven catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

This time around, Prosper is better prepared and know what to expect from Rodney Webb’s Guyer Wildcats after their last matchup.

If this game is anything like their last matchup, get your popcorn ready.

Live broadcast is available on CW33-TV and cw33.com on Saturday, January 2nd, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.