DALLAS (KDAF) – The NBA match-up scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocol.

The postponement was announced in a press release from the NBA.

The game between Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls at United Center has also been postponed.

The NBA and NBPA will be meeting today about modifying the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.