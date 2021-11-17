All the info you need to know on The 2021 Dallas Holiday Parade

HOME MARKETING SERVICES SPONSORED CONTENT – The Dallas Holiday Parade is making its way to North Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, this year and CW33 wants you to have all the info you need to make this year a success.

When is it?

This year the parade will be on the first Saturday of December, Dec. 4, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will last an hour and a half with a 30 minute Morning After special following the parade.

Where will the parade start?

Officials say the parade route begins at Commerce and Houston streets.

Where can I watch?

Of course, you can watch the parade live in person for free – but – if you want a secured spot, you can buy tickets for bleacher seating by going to dallasholidayparade.com/tickets. Tickets range from $25 to $100.

You could also watch the parade here on CW33.com!