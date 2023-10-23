Date: October 28

Time: 12 – 3 P.M.

Where: 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

“SCREAM TEST 2023” OFFICIAL RULES

“Scream Test” is sponsored by CW33 (KDAF-TV) and Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc., hereinafter “NFM” (known as “Sponsors”), whose joint decisions regarding all aspects of the contest shall be final and binding in all respects. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

ENTRY DEADLINE:

The contest begins Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. CT and ends Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. CT or after 200 screamers, whichever comes first. Entries received after such date and time will not be eligible for judging.

HOW TO ENTER:

Come to Nebraska Furniture Mart on October 28, 202Z to enter. Registration will begin at 12:00 p.m. Fill out an Official Entry Form. Complete and sign the Entry Form. If you are a minor, you must also have your parent or legal guardian give his/her permission for you to enter by signing the Entry Form. If you are a minor, then the entry will not be eligible and shall be void unless all parent/guardian permission signatures are included as required above. When your number is called, give your best scream looking into our video camera. The contest will end when we reach 200 entries or at 3:00 p.m., whichever comes first. Limit: one entry per person. If more than one entry is received from the same person, then that person will be disqualified. Limit three persons to enter the contest if entering as a group. Only complete entries will be accepted. If a submission is incomplete or does not comply with the specifications, and rules described herein, then the submission will be disqualified and there will be no entry in the contest. All entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned. One entry per person, per household. The odds of winning are based on the number of valid entries.

ELIGIBILITY:

To enter the contest you must be a resident of Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX Metro/DMA area (as defined by AC Nielson Co.) and a legal U.S. resident. Individuals with a history of criminal activity involving Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc., CW33, or any of their affiliates, subsidiaries or parent companies are not eligible to claim a prize. Employees of Sponsors and their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiary and parent companies, sales reps, marketing affiliates and partners, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of the immediate families or households of each are not eligible. Any household member who has been awarded a prize by Sponsors in the past 60 days is ineligible. Employees of The CW Television Network, its affiliated television station KDAF-TV, Nebraska Furniture Mart, the independent judges, their affiliated, parent, or subsidiary companies and advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents, and their immediate families and members of their households, are eligible to participate but are ineligible to win.

JUDGING OF CONTEST:

All entries received that comply with all applicable contest rules will be judged by a panel of judges onsite on October 28th, 2023, and will be scored based on the following criteria: 1) Facial Expression; 2) Believability; 3) Creativity, and 4) Length of Scream. The judges shall, using such criteria, select one Grand Prize winner, one First runner-up, and one Second runner-up. If a potential Grand Prize winner cannot be reached by phone or email within 24 hours from the first notification attempt, then such person will be disqualified and another Grand Prize winner with the next highest score will be chosen in his/her stead. The decisions of the judges relating to the judging of the Grand Prize winner are final.

CONTEST CONDITIONS:

This contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. Except where prohibited by the law, the winner’s entry and acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for the Contest Entities to use said winner’s name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state address, on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further compensation, all as outlined in the sign-up sheet. If a submission or other acting performance is used for promotional purposes, the Contest Entities reserve the right to reproduce it in full or to crop or otherwise edit or modify it for reproduction at their discretion. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsors, their promotional partners, and the Contest Administrator and waive any right to claim ambiguity in this contest or these Official Rules. Winners and contestants also agree to release, discharge, indemnify, and hold harmless contest entities from and against any claims, damages, or liability due to any injuries, damages, or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any contest-related activity or participation in this contest, including any claims relating to use, misappropriation or disclosure of the videotape and any materials submitted herein. All decisions of the judges and the Contest Administrator are final in all matters relating to this promotion. If for any reason this contest is not capable of running as planned, then KDAF-TV reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the contest.

PRIZES:

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) – Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

SKU: #63317556 Value: $299.99

One (1) Second Place Winner will receive a Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise

SKU: 55810147 Value: $199.99

One (1) Third Place Winner will receive an Arcade1up NBA Jam – 2 Player – Countercade

SKU #62103460 Value: $229.99

If the chosen winners have three in their group they must agree to split the prize equally among themselves. No cash redemption or prize substitution is allowed by the winner. The prize is non-transferable and has no other cash equivalent. The winner is responsible for all taxes on prizes. One prize per person or household. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will the Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

TERMS OF PARTICIPATION:

Decisions of Sponsors Final and Binding. By entering the Contest, the Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsors in all matters relating to the rules, contest, and administration of the prize giveaway. Such decisions of Sponsors shall be final. Sponsors reserve the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in a Participant’s disqualification and ineligibility to receive a prize, at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Sponsors are not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering, or the administration of the Contest, or in the announcement of a prize.



Use of Winner’s Name. By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to Sponsors and their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness, and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

Release Facebook and Twitter of Liability. By entering, entrants agree to release Facebook, Twitter, and their parent companies, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, licensees, representatives & agents from any claim, loss, liability, damage, or injury of any kind arising from the entrants’ participation in this Sweepstakes. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook and Twitter.

Execution of Affidavit and Release:

By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as a winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited if the winner and his/her guest do not execute the prepared form of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

Release of Liability:

By entering, entrants agree to release sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage, or injury of any kind arising from their participation and the participation of their companions in the competition or their receipt or use of the competition prize.

Modification and Termination. In the event the Contest is compromised by unauthorized human intervention, tampering, mechanical or electronic failures, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsors which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right, but not the obligation, in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or termination the Contest, in which case Sponsors shall not be required to award any prize or substitute prize. Sponsors will fully prosecute all fraudulent activities of the law. Sponsors reserve the right to end or relocate contests at any time, due to weather, dangerous conditions, or other unforeseen circumstances.

RULES & WINNERS:

Copies of these contest rules are available at CW33, KDAF-TV, CW33.com, or at Nebraska Furniture Mart. For a copy of the official contest rules or for the name of the winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KDAF-TV “Scream Test 2023″ Contest, 8001 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Dallas, TX 75247 after Monday, October 30, 2023.

