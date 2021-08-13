Back to School Drive 2021

Despite many having fond memories of shopping for back-to-school supplies, that is not the reality for a lot of children in the Dallas area.

Many will go back to school wishing for a new backpack or even a uniform.

That’s why Community Partners of Dallas are providing backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies and new uniforms to more than 3,000 abused and neglected children.

To accomplish this goal, Community Partners of Dallas are looking for donations from the community.

To donate to the cause, click here.