Savvy Saver: TX music in Plano, leap into the Great Wolf Lodge, and Women of Wonder Con!

This week we feature an open challenge to prove there’s better music than what’s found in Texas, a condolence prize if you were born on February 29 and only get birthdays every 4 years, and a way to fight the patriarchal power and get creative!

2020 Courtyard Texas Music Series: William Clark Green

Thursday, March 5, 2020

I have a hypothesis. Nay, a statement regarding a true and unfalsifiable fact and a law of nature.

Guitar riffs are better in Texas. Fight me.

Anyway, one need not wade into the stockyards for the more country-fried versions of these riffs. In Plano, you can find the new 2020 Courtyard Texas Music Series. The first artist to be featured is William Clark Green on March 5 at 7:30. Follow the link below for more info on the series.

Savvy Savings: Tickets start at $29…when was the last time a concert ticket was only $29???

Leap Year Savings at Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine

February 29, 2020

You’d think by now our species would have figured out a way to not have to literally invent a day every four years to keep our calendars working.

Then you remember that we’re the same species that invented SPAM, napalm, and green ketchup and it kind of makes sense.

Anyway, here’s a way to reap financial benefits at the expense of our collective timekeeping ineptitude: Great Wolfe Lodge in Grapevine is running a leap year special!

Savvy Savings: Overnight stays start out at $29 per person (ONLY on 2/29/2020)

Women of Wonder Con 2020

Saturday, March 7 2020

Along similar lines to STEM fields (and many others, unfortunately) creative fields can often be a challenge to girls and women. Sometimes their interests are diverted away, or if and when they do pursue hobbies or careers in things such as comics, art, and video games, girls and women are met with open hostility.

Women of Wonder Con is looking to change that. Women of Wonder Con offers opportunities for networking, education, and encourages women and girls as they navigate sometimes difficult creative fields.



The event will feature activities, panels, and a group photoshoot for cosplayers with the theme of magic users!

Savvy Savings: FREE!