Savvy Saver: Mardi Paws, Dinos, and how to get rid of your kids this summer

You’d think like any other recuring ‘things to do’ series, this would be the time for our Valentine’s themed post.

No.

Love is for losers and this thing needs a shelf life beyond the 14th. Besides, Mardi Gras is more fun anyway.

Mardi Paws | Toyota Music Factory | Feb. 22

Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

Mardi Paws. Get it? Eh? Like Mardi Gras, but for….whatever.

Look, you could take the boozy Mardi Gras celebration route, or the furry and altruistic. We suggest the furry route.

The event will feature food, music, a Mardi Paws parade, Carnival costume contest and more. All proceeds go to support the DFW Humane Society.

Savvy Savings: Only $10

Best Summer Ever: Camp Fair | Feb 22 & 23

Summer isn’t too far off and for the 24th year in a row, DFW Child is hosting the Best Summer Ever event.

Learn more about local and national camps, day and overnight camps, meet with schools and educators, sign up for extracurriculars and even plan your family vacation.

Savvy Savings: FREE

Dinosaurs Live!| Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

That’s right! Real live, breathing….wait…no….no…they’re animatronic. sigh.

Regardless, your 3-year-old won’t know the difference.

Experience the 14th Annual Dinosaurs Live! exhibit featuring a 40-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s nature trails.

Savvy Savings: $9-$12 admissions until 2/17.